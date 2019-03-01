Top-10 finishes at Bi-State for Medford’s Poetzl, Grunwald

Ten Medford Raider wrestlers took their best shots at some challenging competitors Friday and Saturday at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse and two of them –– Andy Poetzl and Emett Grunwald –– came home with hardware after earning top-10 finishes.

Poetzl earned his medal by placing ninth at 138 pounds and Grunwald got his with a 10th-place finish at 145 pounds.

Senior Isaiah Heil and sophomore Carson Church also earned multiple victories for Medford in the 69-team tournament hosted by Holmen High School and held at the La Crosse Center.

The Raiders scored 56 team points during the tournament and placed 18th out of 24 schools in Division 2 and 45th overall. The tournament featured teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

