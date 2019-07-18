Title tie clinched; return to state is team’s next goal

With a conference title tie there for the taking, Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team grabbed it, scoring five runs in the first two innings and cruising to a 9-2 win at Minocqua on July 10.

With the win, Medford finished Great Northern Legion Conference play at 7-1, good for a championship tie with the Rhinelander Rebels, who earned a piece of their fourth straight GNLC title. This was Medford’s first piece of the title since the GNLC formed in 2016.

Five days after he no-hit Rhinelander 1-0, John McMurry picked up another win, throwing five solid innings for Post 147. The 89ers got him for a run on three hits in the fifth. Otherwise, the right-hander and his defense stranded runners on third base in the first two innings. McMurry struck out the side in the third and finished with eight punchouts.

Caleb Guden covered the final two innings, picking up a strikeout while allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter. The defense backed him with a double play in the seventh inning.

