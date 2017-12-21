Home / The Star News / Times keep plunging in the pool for Raiders

Medford Raiders Aaron Connelly, Anthony Doucette, Joey Kraemer and Isaac Dittrich urge teammate Abe Miller to swim faster during the 200-yard individual medley Tuesday in the team’s meet with Menomonie. Eleven personal-best times were set during the Raiders’ closest meet of the season, an 89-71 loss to the Mustangs. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAnthony Doucette glides through the water as he leads off Medford's 400-yard freestyle relay team during Tuesday's meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
From a team perspective, the Medford Raiders’ 10-man swimming squad just doesn’t have the depth to win dual meets, though they came relatively close Tuesday in an 89-71 non-conference loss to Menomonie at the MASH pool.
That means individual goals are the Raiders’ main focus, and those continue to be achieved in each meet.
The Raiders set 11 new personal-best times Tuesday and won two events, something that hasn’t been done for some time by a Medford squad. Joey Kraemer won his second 100-yard backstroke race of the season and Aaron Connelly swam his first high school 500-yard freestyle and won it over two teammates.
“Eleven personal-best times tonight,” head coach Shari Bergman said after Tuesday’s meet. “I know I just sound like a broken record but they keep improving.”
