Tigers tame upset-minded Raiders in final

WIAA tournament reality hit the Medford Raiders Saturday after the high of Friday night’s regional semifinal upset at Rhinelander.

Shooting for a second consecutive WIAA Division 2 boys basketball regional championship, the ninth-seeded Raiders just didn’t have enough in the tank and were methodically taken apart by the fifth-seeded Marshfield Tigers 69-42 at the Boson Company Fieldhouse.

The Raiders scored the first basket of the game after a patient 60-second possession that was capped by a Cam Wenzel lay-in. But Marshfield scored the next 16 points and wasn’t seriously threatened the rest of the way.

The 13-11 Tigers will face their Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals from Merrill (16-8), the half-bracket’s two-seed, tonight, Thursday in the sectional semifinal at Wausau East.

Medford’s season ended at 15-10.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.