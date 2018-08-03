Home / The Star News / Tigers tame upset-minded Raiders in final

Tigers tame upset-minded Raiders in final



Marshfield's Reed Miller prepares to take a charge against Medford's Dain Strick during the first half of Saturday's WiAA Division 2 regional final. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Cameron Wenzel tries to use his left hand to put in this shot late in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional final. Wenzel's 16 points led Medford in the loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 9:04am mattf

WIAA tournament reality hit the Medford Raiders Saturday after the high of Friday night’s regional semifinal upset at Rhinelander.
Shooting for a second consecutive WIAA Division 2 boys basketball regional championship, the ninth-seeded Raiders just didn’t have enough in the tank and were methodically taken apart by the fifth-seeded Marshfield Tigers 69-42 at the Boson Company Fieldhouse.
The Raiders scored the first basket of the game after a patient 60-second possession that was capped by a Cam Wenzel lay-in. But Marshfield scored the next 16 points and wasn’t seriously threatened the rest of the way.
The 13-11 Tigers will face their Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals from Merrill (16-8), the half-bracket’s two-seed, tonight, Thursday in the sectional semifinal at Wausau East.
Medford’s season ended at 15-10.
