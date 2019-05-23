Three advance in singles play; Raiders tie for 2nd at sub sectional

Medford’s absence in WIAA Division 2 boys tennis sectional competition ended at two years on Monday with three singles players –– a rarity in Medford’s recent history –– earning the chance to play on at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville subsectional.

Senior Charlie Branstetter needed to win just once in flight one to advance to Wednesday’s sectional meet at Eau Claire Regis and he got that with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville’s Dawson Lee (11-7) in the matchup between fourth and fifth seeds.

As the fourth seed, Branstetter (9-10) had to pull off an upset at Wednesday’s sectional to get the one win he needed to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament in Madison. He was paired up with the top seed from the West Salem subsectional’s top seed senior Ben Fowler of La Crosse Logan (11-2), who is a three-time WIAA Division 2 state qualifier.

