They’re never out of it

Digging a six-run hole isn’t the ideal way to beat the eighth-ranked team in the state in Division 4 and the two-time defending state champion.

But when you’re averaging over 11.5 runs per game, anything is possible and the Rib Lake Redmen proved it Tuesday in their 8-7 win over the Athens Blue Jays that left the teams tied atop the Marawood North standings at 6-1 with three league games left to play for each team.

That tie will be broken, weather permitting, when they are scheduled to play today, Thursday, at 4:45 p.m. in Athens.

“This one felt good,” Rib Lake senior Zane Schreiner said. “A second one would be even better.”

