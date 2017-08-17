Temporary fish out of water

The Medford Raiders didn’t swim a single yard in their first week of practice, but don’t tell their aching muscles that.

While patiently awaiting completion of the pool renovation project at Medford Area Senior High, the girls swim team took dry land workouts to the extreme when practice started Aug. 8 and carried those workouts through the week.

This week, they did finally get into the water, bussing to Colby early in the week for 6 a.m. practices in advance of Saturday’s season-opening Menomonie Relays. It’s inconvenient for sure, but the Raiders put a positive spin on the process, knowing they were soon going to be able to practice and compete in their sparkling new-look facility, possibly even late this week.

“It will be nice when it’s done,” third-year head coach Betsy Berends said last Thursday morning as the team did circuit training in the MASH Fitness Center. “The pool will be great. We’re very happy to have it. We can’t wait. It looks awesome, we’ve gone through it a couple times. We’re ready. We want to get in it. We were laughing with the girls the other day because I think we’re the only swim team in the state who doesn’t have a pool yet, but we will have the nicest pool when it’s all done. That’s what we keep reminding ourselves.”

