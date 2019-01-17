Taking care of business against Hatchets and Eagles

A soft spot in the conference schedule is giving the Medford Raiders a chance to build some second-half momentum and so far they’ve taken advantage.

The Raiders put together possibly their sharpest overall effort of the year in a 68-28 rout of Tomahawk to start the second round of Great Northern Conference play. The win got Medford back to even overall at 6-6 and put the Raiders at 4-3 in league play.

After a back-and-forth start, Medford broke the game open with a 27-5 surge to end the first half that made it 43-16. The Raiders shot very well and made good decisions against Tomahawk’s man-to-man and 2-3 zone defenses, didn’t turn it over and forced the 2-12 Hatchets to turn the ball over 29 times.

“Our goals were not getting a lot of turnovers on offense and keeping our intensity on defense,” head coach Jessica Faude said. “That’s one thing we wanted to make sure. It didn’t matter what competition we were playing, we wanted to keep our intensity up on defense. We did a good job of keeping them out of the lane and keeping the score down as much as possible. The girls played a really solid game tonight.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.