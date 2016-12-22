Home / The Star News / Swim/gymnastics roundup: 12/22

Swim/gymnastics roundup: 12/22



Thu, 12/22/2016 - 8:26am mattf
December 22, 2016 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

A look back at the past week of boys' swimming and gymnastics action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Swim: Menomonie 101, Medford 44 (nc)

Medford notables: Joey Kraemer, 1st place 100-yard backstroke

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Swim: Rhinelander 113, Medford 49

UPCOMING ACTION

Swim: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics: Mosinee at Medford, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 5:45 p.m.
Swim: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday, Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m.
 

 

Check back every Thursday for the swimming/gymnastics roundup and see expanded coverage in print in The Star News.

