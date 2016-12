Swim/gymnastics roundup: 12/15

A look back at the past week of boys' swimming and gymnastics action for Taylor County teams

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

Gymnastics: Medford at Chequamegon

Varsity team scores: Medford, 115.35; Chequamegon, 106.05

Medford individuals: Maddy Wanke, all-around winner, beam winner; Lexi Phillips, uneven bars winner

Swim: Antigo 129, Medford 34

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Gymnastics: Rhinelander Snowflake Invitational

Team top five: 1. Ashland, 134.15 points; 2. Marshfield, 129.775; 3. Antigo, 126.15; 4. Medford, 115.4; 5. Rhinelander, 114.575.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Swim: Tomahawk 113, Medford 44

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford at Rhinelander, Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Medford at Menomonie (nc), Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics is off until January 3.