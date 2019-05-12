Home / The Star News

Swim team features experienced core group, raw newcomers



Medford’s Ethan Kraemer relaxes his upper body while working on his backstroke kick during Monday’s practice at the MASH pool. The Raider swimmers host their home opener today, Thursday, against Rhinelander at 5:30 p.m. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Isaac Dittrich checks out the white board to see what's next while taking a quick break during Monday's practice. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 8:55am mattf

Five graduated boys swimmers have left and five newcomers have taken their spots, keeping program numbers steady and giving fifth-year head coach Shari Bergman a wide range of experience levels.
That’s actually nothing new for Bergman and the Raiders. Since she took over the program in 2016-17 the team annually has had its share of experienced leaders and newcomers wanting to find a sport that fits them and it’s always turned into a group that has its share of fun, works hard and finds ways to get a lot better between November and early February.
That’s the plan again this year as the Raiders embark upon their 2019-20 journey with 11 swimmers on the roster though one key man, junior Abe Miller, will get a late start to his year. The top half of the roster will be counted on to lead and earn as many points as they can while the bottom half learns, improves greatly and, by the end of the season, contributes significantly as well.
“I always sound like a broken record, but it always is a really great group of guys,” Bergman said as the team practiced Monday afternoon ahead of its season-opening dual meet Tuesday at Shawano.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here