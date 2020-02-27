Survive and advance

For nearly 30 minutes in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional opener, the Medford Raiders were stonewalled by Rice Lake’s size and zone defense. A switch to their own zone defense in the second half, however, was key to the Raiders finally busting loose and keeping their season alive with a 50-40 win at Raider Hall.

It wasn’t easy, but the seventh-seeded Raiders improved to 17-6 and advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal at 17-5 and second-seeded Onalaska, earning the program’s first post-season win since 2016.

“It was a battle,” head coach Jessica Faude said. “I think the energy in the gym kind of hurt us a little because we got ourselves playing a little faster, a little bit not as composed with our offense. I think with their size we were a little intimidated at first. We weren’t running our zone offense. But when we ran it in the second half, we got good looks and made things happen.”

