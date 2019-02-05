Home / The Star News / Surging into the lead

Surging into the lead



Spencer pitcher Tiffany Meinders puts the tag on Gilman’s Jaiden Sedivy making an easy call for home plate umpire Ryan Hartl during the fourth inning in game one of Friday’s Eastern Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader between the Rockets and Lady Pirates. This play, however, was about the only thing that went right for Spencer in this half-inning as Gilman put up four runs and went on to win the game 5-3. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Lexi Chaplinski drives in a run by bunting for a base hit during the fourth inning of Friday's 5-3 win over Spencer. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/02/2019 - 9:21am mattf
Pirates win five more, jump to 6-0 in ECC

The Gilman Pirates have often been in contention for a softball conference title in the past two decades, whether they played on the Eastern or Western side of the Cloverbelt Conference.
But rarely has the opportunity to win a championship been this clear as the regular season hits the home stretch.
With doubleheader sweeps over Owen-Withee Tuesday and Spencer Friday, the Pirates have surged to a 6-0 Eastern Cloverbelt record. Their eight straight wins put them at 9-2 overall. They sit a game ahead of 5-1 Greenwood in conference play, who as luck would have it, Gilman visits for a big ECC doubleheader that starts at 4 p.m. on Friday.
First, the Pirates host Colby-Abbotsford today, Thursday, in a 5 p.m. make-up date.
