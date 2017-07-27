Summer sweat hopefully leads to winter success for Shootout teams

The first steps toward a successful winter of basketball are made in the summer, which concluded for 11 varsity teams this past weekend at Medford’s ninth annual Big Red Shootout.

For the second time in three years, Stratford beat Colby in Sunday’s championship game, holding on for dear life for a 28-24 victory after the Tigers roared out to a 21-4 halftime lead.

Defending champion Rib Lake slid to fourth place this year with a 3-2 overall record. The Redmen dropped the third-place game Sunday afternoon to their Marawood North rivals Abbotsford 38-36 on a shot at the buzzer after surviving a pair of overtime games in the morning.

Meanwhile, host Medford went 2-3 and finished eighth, falling 50-32 to Marathon in Sunday’s seventh-place game.

