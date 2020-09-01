Sullivan’s score caps rally; Raiders get key 63-60 win
It didn’t unfold exactly how it was designed, but from the Medford Raiders’ point of view their final offensive play on Tuesday night was executed to perfection.
Justin Sullivan’s three-point play with 5.9 seconds left off a back screen by Peyton Kuhn and a terrific pass from Mason Rudolph capped a comeback from a 10-point deficit in the last seven minutes and sealed the Raiders’ 63-60 win in a non-conference thriller over Menomonie.
The win was a big one against a solid Big Rivers Conference team that is probably better than its 4-6 record shows and is part of the field of teams Medford will be jockeying with for post-season positioning later in the season.
