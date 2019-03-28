Suddenly, Raiders appear to be a team on the rise

One year ago, Medford’s girls soccer team was coming off a two-win season, had no seniors and was wondering if it had enough players to get through the spring.

Now, with opening night possibly arriving as early as Friday, the 2019 Raiders have more than doubled their roster, added a coach with impressive credentials and are giddy to be back playing varsity games in Medford on the new turf at Raider Field.

And, oh by the way, the one-win and two-win seasons appear to be in the rearview mirror.

Despite their relative inexperience, the Raiders opened some eyes during the weather-shortened 2018 season by going 7-8 overall, including 3-4 in the Great Northern Conference, and advancing to the second round of the WIAA Division 3 tournament. Medford shut out five teams despite featuring a new defensive unit and a late-season goalie switch.

Now with experience and the depth that a talented freshman class has brought to the program, the Raiders feel the upward trend should continue.

