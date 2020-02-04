Sudden end hurts, but Meyer proud of her improvements

If it was Cassandra Meyer’s last track and field meet as a multi-event athlete, the UW-Platteville senior went out with a bang at the 2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Indoor Track and Field Championships held Feb. 28-29 at UW-Oshkosh.

Meyer, a 2016 Medford Area Senior High graduate, set a personal best by scoring 2,557 points in the pentathlon and, in the process, set personal records in three of the five events that make up the pentathlon.

Just as she seemed to be hitting her stride, Meyer’s senior season with the Pioneers was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. While being one of the nation’s many collegiate seniors disappointed with a turn of events no one could have predicted, you may not find a student-athlete more thankful for the opportunity she had.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.