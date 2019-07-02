Home / The Star News / A successful finish to season’s home slate

Medford’s Abe Miller pushes himself past Tomahawk’s Ethan Liebtnitz during the first heat of the 100-yard butterfly competition in Friday’s Great Northern Conference meet. Miller won this heat and finished seventh overall in a personal-best time of 1:11.81. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJosh Fredrikson nears the last turn in his personal-best performance in the 100-yard freestyle Friday. He finished seventh in 1:01.56. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/07/2019 - 8:41am mattf

Reaching the awards podium four times, personal-best times in many events despite limited practice during the week and only one minor timing glitch made for a successful experience for the Medford Raiders, who finished fifth while they hosted Friday’s Great Northern Conference boys swim championships.
Medford’s 131 points were the most the Raiders have scored in the conference meet since 2012 when they put up 152 points. That also was the last time Medford finished one spot above the cellar in the six-team conference.
While the top three finishers in each event gain All-GNC awards, the top six finishers were recognized following each race. Medford got there with fifth-place finishes by the 200-yard medley relay team and Matt Buchan in the 500-yard freestyle and sixth-place finishes from the 400-yard freestyle relay team and Aaron Connelly in the 200-yard individual medley.
“We did really good, quite good,” said Connelly, one of five Raider seniors who competed in the MASH pool for the final time.
