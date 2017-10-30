Successful day for locals at WIAA cross country meet

DIVISION 2 BOYS

Team results

1. Valders, 60

2. Dodgeville-Mineral Point, 99

3. Port Washington, 116

4. Notre Dame, 122

5. La Crosse Logan, 193

6. McFarland, 196

7. Jefferson, 213

8. Lakeland, 222

9. Medford, 242

10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 257

11. East Troy, 261

12. Wisconsin Lutheran, 269

13. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 286

14. Grafton, 288

15. Osceola, 308

16. Saint Croix Central, 348

State champion: Kavanaugh FitzPatrick, Lakeland, 15:52.88

Medford’s Trey Ulrich is medalist with 7th-place time of 16:30.96. Highest finish ever for a Medford runner.

The rest of the Raiders: 58. Derek Rudolph, 17:30.11; 69. Ray Zirngible, 17:43.21; 122. Austin Shaw, 18:31.17; 127. Mason Rudolph, 18:36.45; 131. Nic Doriot, 18:39.14; 143. Kyle Petrick, 19:14.39.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS

Medford’s Alicia Kawa finishes 27th out of 150 runners in a time of 20:22.27.

Dana Feyen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau is the state champion with a time of 18:39.68.

Waupaca sectional champion Freedom win the state team championship (68). Lakeland finishes 9th (218).

DIVISION 3 GIRLS

Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore finishes 28th out of 151 runners in a time of 20:42.12.

Marissa Ellenbecker of Edgar is the state champion with a time of 18:56.33.

Dodgeland wins the team championship with 56 points. Auburndale is 4th (114), Phillips is 11th (277) and Chequamegon is 15th (326).

DIVISION 3 BOYS

Prentice-Rib Lake’s Adam Dums finishes 48th out of 151 runners in a time of 17:40.47, the fastest state time for a Hawk since co-op started in 2007.

David Vannucchi of Onalaska Luther is the state champion with a time of 15:54.83.

Durand wins the team championship with 79 points. Assumption is 10th (222) and Phillips is 11th (244).