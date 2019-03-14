With strong finish, Raiders reclaimed top spot in GNC

After a 43-30 loss at Antigo on Jan. 10, the Medford Raiders regrouped and dominated the rest of the way, taking their second Great Northern Conference championship in three years and earning the program’s first WIAA Division 2 regional crown since 2005.

Nine Raiders played a big role in sealing that conference championship with their performances during the league tournament, which Medford hosted on Feb. 2.

Medford came away with five weight-class championships, a second-place finish and three thirds at the GNC meet, where individual awards are determined by performance. The Raiders also won the meet with 370 points, beating Antigo by 20 to wrap up this year’s team title.

Leading the list of this year’s honorees were third-year head coach Brandon Marcis, who was named GNC Coach of the Year following the conference meet, and junior 145-pound wrestler Zeke Sigmund, who was named Wrestler of the Year.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.