A STRONG FINISH TO A MEMORABLE FALL

The annual goal for the Medford Raiders under head coach Betsy Berends is to get girls to the WIAA Division 2 state swim meet. Once they earn their spot or spots at the UW Natatorium in Madison, whatever happens, happens.

What happened Friday was solid races by the 200-yard medley relay team and Erin Bergman, who took sixth place in the 100-yard backstroke, marking the junior’s third straight podium finish in the event at state.

For the Raiders that was a great way to end a fine 2019 fall season.

“It was a great meet,” Berends said. “The girls swam well. We didn’t cut any time this meet but after the drops we had last week (at the sectional), I wasn’t expecting too much. Erin was able to maintain sixth place for another podium finish. The relay team looked amazing. Their exchanges and turns were spot on, which is what we had been working on all season.”

