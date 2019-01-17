Home / The Star News / The streak is over; Raiders savor Saturday sweep over Michigan squad

The streak is over; Raiders savor Saturday sweep over Michigan squad



Alex Nicks reacts quickly after the puck deflects off the stick of teammate Kyla Kennedy toward the net during the first period of the Raiders' 5-2 win over the Copper Country U19 team from Houghton-Hancock, Mich. Saturday morning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaiders Ryley Koski (l.) and Hannah Quante try to keep this Copper Country skater from clearing the puck out of the offensive zone during the third period of the team’s 5-2 win Saturday morning that ended the girls hockey program’s 43-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 29, 2016. Koski and Quante both scored goals in the doubleheader sweep. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:20am mattf

Saturday was the day many members of Medford’s girls hockey program had been waiting 743 days for.
Not only did the Raiders end a two-year, 43-game losing streak, they left the Simek Recreation Center with a two-game winning streak after sweeping a doubleheader with the Copper Country 19U team from Houghton-Hancock, Mich. 5-2 and 6-1.
“It’s awesome,” senior Hannah Quante said.
“I think we’re all still not believing that it happened,” Meredith Seidel added.
“Going through a 42- or 43-game losing streak, to actually winning a game is like, I can’t even say,” junior Emily Schafer said.
