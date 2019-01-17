The streak is over; Raiders savor Saturday sweep over Michigan squad

Saturday was the day many members of Medford’s girls hockey program had been waiting 743 days for.

Not only did the Raiders end a two-year, 43-game losing streak, they left the Simek Recreation Center with a two-game winning streak after sweeping a doubleheader with the Copper Country 19U team from Houghton-Hancock, Mich. 5-2 and 6-1.

“It’s awesome,” senior Hannah Quante said.

“I think we’re all still not believing that it happened,” Meredith Seidel added.

“Going through a 42- or 43-game losing streak, to actually winning a game is like, I can’t even say,” junior Emily Schafer said.

