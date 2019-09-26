Still in the GNC hunt

The breakout night the Medford Raiders had been waiting for from Gage Neubauer came at the perfect time Thursday when the sophomore forward scored four times in a 5-2 win over Rhinelander that broke the program’s 15-game, seven-year losing streak to the Hodags.

Neubauer more than doubled his goal total through the season’s first eight games, which had been three, by scoring all four of his goals in the second half. In fact, the game was tied 0-0 through the first 45 minutes, but things opened up for both offenses in the second half.

“It was good,” Neubauer said. “I couldn’t score for awhile there and it just felt really good to start putting them in the back of the net.”

“Hats off to Gage,” Medford head coach Nathan Bilodeau said. “What a phenomenal night he had finding the back of the net four times. It’s incredible.”

