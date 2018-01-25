Still believing, Raiders notch two easy wins

It’s going to take some luck –– and a couple of big February wins –– for the Medford Raiders to get back into Great Northern Conference girls basketball title contention.

But they haven’t given up hope.

That’s why they had no apologies after a somewhat ugly 43-23 win over Antigo Tuesday night at Raider Hall.

The win was the second in a row in GNC play for Medford, who is now 6-2 in the conference standings with four games to play. The 8-8 Raiders have five games left overall and sit in third place in the GNC behind Lakeland (7-0) and Rhinelander (6-1), who play each other Friday night in Minocqua. A win by the Hodags and the race gets interesting. A Lakeland win would make the T-Birds awfully tough to catch.

