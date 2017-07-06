State golf: Medford's Spenser Scholl caps stellar career in Madison

Medford senior Spenser Scholl finished his stellar prep golf career on the greens of Madison's University Ridge, competing Monday and Tuesday in the WIAA Division 2 state golf tournament.

Scholl finished with a two-day total of 167 (+23) and tied for 23rd out of 52 Division 2 golfers.

The two-time Great Northern Conference Player of the Year shot an 11-over-par 83 in his opening round on Monday. He carded an 84 on Tuesday.

Scholl went into the state meet on fire. He'd won three of his last four meets, including the regional in Hayward and the sectional in Rice Lake, and had posted sub-80 scores in seven straight meets.

Head coach Dave Vaara said Scholl made the best of his state trip.

“He had just been rock solid. Whatever you want to say, maybe it was pressure, but I felt like he didn’t get any breaks either. Still, we had a lot of fun. We made the best that we could out of it, tried to keep it positive," Vaara said.

Scholl was the first Raider to compete at the state golf meet since Matt Haase in 2007.