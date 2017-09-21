Home / The Star News / Speed run at Smiley

Prentice-Rib Lake's Peyton Enders finished in 19:00.38, taking 119th place in the boys Division 2/3 race at Saturday's Smiley Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Alicia Kawa passes Rosholt's Logan Krogwold in the last 25 meters of the girls Division 2/3 race. Kawa was 24th in 20:56.99. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/21/2017 - 2:30pm mattf
Raider girls win it; most runners set season-best times

In what has been a near-perfect first half of the season, the Medford Raider girls collected their most impressive trophy to date Saturday by winning the Division 2 and Division 2/3 combined team championships at the 61st annual Bill Smiley Invitational held at Wausau’s Tribute Golf Course.
With Medford placed in the Division 2/3 varsity races in this meet for the first time after several years in Division 1, the Raider girls took advantage by putting their five scorers among the top 47 finishers in 185-runner field and win the team title by 15 points over Division 3 champion Auburndale. When the results were narrowed down to Division 2, Medford had six runners among the top 29 finishers in the field and won the title by 19 points over Kiel.
“This was a major achievement as the ladies beat out 25 other teams to take first,” Medford head coach Kevin Wellman said. “It was truly a team effort with everyone of the ladies fighting hard for their spots and contributing to the team win.”
