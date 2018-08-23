Some goals still to be reached after stellar 2017 season

Some very nice additions were made to Medford’s cross country trophy case late last fall, but both the boys and girls teams –– who bring back the vast majorities of their rosters –– are hungry to add even more in 2018.

Fresh off their first-ever sectional team championship, the boys do have two varsity holes to fill but appear to be in good position to make another run toward the WIAA Division 2 state meet. The girls, who claimed their first-ever Great Northern Conference championship, bring their entire end-of-season lineup back to try to take care of some unfinished sectional business two years in the making.

The Raiders open their new season today, Thursday, with 17 girls and 12 boys who are ready to run. The varsity teams will compete at the Rhinelander Invitational at 10 a.m., getting a chance to preview the course that will host the GNC championships on Oct. 13. The JV teams will head to the Timm’s Hill Invitational, hosted by Prentice-Rib Lake.

