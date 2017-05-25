Softball: Mosinee wins 17th straight over Medford in regional opener

Some day, the Medford softball team will win a game at Mosinee.

The day, however, will not come in 2017.

The Raiders led through three and a half innings in Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal, but the wheels fell off in the bottom of the fourth when the third-seeded Indians scored six runs to grab a 7-2 lead and never looked back in an 11-2 win over the sixth-seeded Raiders.

Medford’s season ended at 12-12, while the Great Northern Conference champions advanced to Friday’s regional final at second-seeded Antigo (19-6). The Red Robins advanced Wednesday with a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Lakeland (10-16).

Medford got off to a great start. Tori Lammar singled up the middle on a 3-2 pitch, and moved to second on a sacrifice by Maggie Butkus. Hailee Clausnitzer then sent a 3-2 offering by Mosinee’s Meagan Soukup over the fence in right-center for a two-run homer before some fans had even arrived. Jenna Klemm followed with an opposite-field drive to that hit the fence in left-center, though she was held to a long single.

Unfortunately, she was stranded and Medford would get only one more hit off Soukup, who struck out none but walked only one and had air-tight defense behind her in six innings of work.

Medford head coach Virgil Berndt, who said after the game he has won once at Mosinee in 27 years of coaching the Raiders, has seen his share of bad breaks against the Indians in that time. There were a couple of them when the game turned in the third and fourth innings.

In the third, with two on and two out, Indian Sophia Kamke hit a sharp grounder to right that Medford argued should have been called a foul ball. It was ruled far and the hit scored McKinzey Johnson, though Miranda Rux was tagged out to end the inning after she turned her ankle while running between third base and home.

Clinging to their 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Medford saw the Indians load the bases with no outs. Number-nine hitter Jayde Ganser hit a fly ball to left. Joelle Zenner made the catch and fired a dart to Lammar that beat Mosinee runner Kyla Osowski by plenty. But Osowski knocked the ball out of Lammar’s glove on the tag, tying the game and putting runners on second and third with only out out. Brooke Wierzbanowski then singled up the middle to drive in both runners and put the Indians on top for good.

An error later scored Wierzbanowski and Miranda Rux capped the six-run inning with a two-run homer to right-center. The Indians tacked on three in the fifth and one in the sixth to put it away. Medford did load the bases against Mosinee reliever Sydni Gburek in the seventh, but the Indians made a nice play to throw out Butkus at first for the final out on a ball hit to rightfield.

Clausnitzer, who had not pitched since May 13 to rest a sore arm, took the loss. She lasted one batter into the fifth, allowing four walks, nine hits and eight runs, four of which were earned. She struck out one. Rylee Anderson pitched the last two innings, allowing four hits, one walk and three earned runs.

Lammar was two for four, while Brynn Rau, Klemm and Clausnitzer had hits.

Soukup, Osowski, Kamke and McKinzey Johnson each had two of Mosinee’s 13 hits. Wierzbanowski drove in three runs.

Medford hasn’t beaten Mosinee since a 5-2 win in the 2011 WIAA Division 2 regional final. The Indians have beaten Medford 17 straight times since including five times in the last six post-seasons.