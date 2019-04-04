Home / The Star News / Small ball gets it done

Gilman’s Grace Grunseth drops down a walk-off bunt single that drives in Tychelle Duellman with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Pirates’ 2-1 win over Rib Lake Monday in the season-opening softball game for both teams. Rib Lake had held a 1-0 lead since the top of the first inning before the Pirates got two runs in the last inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake senior pitcher Brittney Staab releases an offering early in Monday’s 2-1 loss at Gilman. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsTychelle Duellman reacts after sliding behind Rib Lake catcher Sam Rodman and into home plate with Monday's winning run. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/04/2019 - 8:48am mattf
Gilman rallies to spoil Rib Lake’s upset bid

On a night where neither team found many holes with hard-hit softballs, the Gilman Pirates turned to small ball in a last-inning rally that beat upset-minded Rib Lake 2-1 Monday in the season opener for both teams.
A Rib Lake run in the top of the first inning seemed destined to be all the Lady Redmen would need to win it, especially when they perfectly executed a rundown between first and second base to nab Gilman pinch runner Madisyn James and record the first out in the bottom of the seventh.
But the Pirates got a single to left-center from Amanda Wisocky and number-eight hitter Katie Webster reached on an error to put runners on the corners to set up a bunting opportunity for number-nine hitter Casey Webster. She delivered with a perfect bunt that gave her an RBI single and sent courtesy runner Tychelle Duellman all the way to third base.
Leadoff hitter Grace Grunseth followed with another perfect bunt single that brought home Duellman with the winning run.
