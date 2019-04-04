Small ball gets it done

On a night where neither team found many holes with hard-hit softballs, the Gilman Pirates turned to small ball in a last-inning rally that beat upset-minded Rib Lake 2-1 Monday in the season opener for both teams.

A Rib Lake run in the top of the first inning seemed destined to be all the Lady Redmen would need to win it, especially when they perfectly executed a rundown between first and second base to nab Gilman pinch runner Madisyn James and record the first out in the bottom of the seventh.

But the Pirates got a single to left-center from Amanda Wisocky and number-eight hitter Katie Webster reached on an error to put runners on the corners to set up a bunting opportunity for number-nine hitter Casey Webster. She delivered with a perfect bunt that gave her an RBI single and sent courtesy runner Tychelle Duellman all the way to third base.

Leadoff hitter Grace Grunseth followed with another perfect bunt single that brought home Duellman with the winning run.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.