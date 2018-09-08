Skabroud part of third-place team during memorable trip

Delaying the trip a year was well worth the wait for 2018 Gilman High School graduate Camryn Skabroud, who was part of the third-place girls basketball team during Down Under Sports’ 22nd annual Hoops Classic.

The tournament was played Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22 at Australia’s Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre. The entire trip for Skabroud and her parents, Chris and Lynn, took place July 16-25.

In the Hoops Classic, teams of United States high school all-stars compete in an Olympic-style tournament with competition for gold, silver and bronze medals. American teams are mixed with Australian teams in pool play, then pool performance determines placement for bracket play on day two of the tournament.

Skabroud’s team wound up playing 10 games in two days and lost only twice.

“We got third. We were the top U.S. girls team,” Skabroud said. “The first two places went to Aussie teams. The second-place team beat us Sunday morning in the first game and the first place team beat us in the semifinal.”

