Shutdown Snapshots

This weekend marks another spot in the calendar where we wonder what could have been.

The WIAA state track and field championships would have been held for the 125th time and would have celebrated its 31st year at UW-La Crosse. It’s a beautiful location with the bluffs overlooking the facility, which was significantly upgraded in 2008-09 making it much more spectator and user friendly.

It’s a lot of fun bumping into so many sports friends from around the state, whether they’re coaches, athletes, officials and other media members. It is also a lot of work running from event to event getting the shots and stories for our entire family of newspapers under the Central Wisconsin News umbrella. Falling asleep is never a problem after returning home on Saturday night.

And, it’s always filled with athletic performances by kids that make your jaw drop.

