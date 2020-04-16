Shutdown Snapshots

Today, April 16, would have been a busy one in Taylor County had weather and national health allowed, highlighted by track and field meets hosted by Medford and Gilman.

Well, so much for that.

This week, I’m looking back with warm thoughts on the 2017 WIAA state track and field championships. Maybe warm isn’t the right word.

More often than not, the state meet is the warmest one of the year Wisconsin’s high school athletes will compete in, especially those who qualify out of the northern half of the state. The heat often takes some getting used to once kids get on the track at UW-La Crosse.

The 2017 two-day meet wasn’t warm. It was blazing with the high temperature hitting 90 on Friday and a crazy 97 degrees being the official high at the La Crosse airport on Saturday.

But Taylor County’s athletes were doing so well, I hardly noticed.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.