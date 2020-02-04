Home / The Star News

Shutdown Snapshots



Eighteen years ago, March Madness hit Medford as the Raiders' girls basketball team set off a run of success at the school by qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state basketball tournament.
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:45am mattf
Remembering the magic of March

The last three weeks were a period of March Sadness not only here in Taylor County in the case of Rib Lake’s boys basketball team being denied a chance to win a sectional title, but all over Wisconsin and America. March Madness –– at both the high school and college basketball levels –– means a lot of things to a lot of people in this country.
And it, no doubt, has been missed by a lot of people.
So, it makes sense to start this COVID-19 shutdown weekly project looking back on memorable moments from my nearly 22 years of covering sports at The Star News with a game that epitomized the magic of March.
This is an easy choice.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here