Home / The Star News

Shot to play with Pointers is chance Ewan can’t pass up



Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan, pictured here scoring the first points of the game during the team’s 71-58 WIAA Division 5 regional final win at Wild Rose on March 7, will continue his basketball career with the Pointers of UW-Stevens Point. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 8:49am mattf

His high school basketball career came to an unexpected and unfortunate end, but a new beginning is on the horizon, and Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan couldn’t be more excited.
In April, UW-Stevens Point added the two-time All-Marawood North Player of the Year, three-time first-team all-conference choice and honorable mention choice to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team to its recruiting class for next year.
It was a process that came as a bit of a surprise, but for Ewan, it couldn’t have worked out any better.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.
Note: If there are more Taylor County seniors planning to compete at the college level, we’d love to hear about it. Call sports editor Matt Frey (715-748-2626) or email snsports@centralwinews.com if you haven’t already been contacted.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here