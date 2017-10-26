Shake & Bake: Boys finally catch T-Birds, win sectional

The Medford Raiders came up short in the Great Northern Conference meet, but their performance that day showed them the now nine-team league champions from Lakeland could be beaten.

On Saturday at Waupaca High School, they went out and did it to win the school’s first-ever WIAA sectional team championship.

Paced by top 10 finishers Trey Ulrich, Derek Rudolph and Ray Zirngible and –– just as importantly –– with sophomores Mason Rudolph and Austin Shaw beating Lakeland’s fourth man, the Raiders achieved their goal in qualifying for state as a team and finished one spot higher than many thought possible.

“I don’t remember when we beat Lakeland last,” Ulrich said after finishing third for the second straight October at Waupaca. “Last year they beat us by a lot every race. This year they beat us at conference. That was the first time we saw them this year. They had us by six points, which sucked that it was at conference, but we said, ‘we have next weekend.’ That was the calm before the storm.”

