Sensational day for swimmers at the sectional

The Medford Raiders were the surprise team of the WIAA Div. 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, held Saturday at UW-Stevens Point, rising to fourth-place and taking advantage of their taper plan to turn in some incredible drops in time.

Those time drops resulted in three state-qualifying performances. Freshman Erin Bergman was seeded seventh in the 200-yard individual medley but dropped an amazing 9.32 seconds from her seed time and won the race in 2:15.42 to earn an automatic state berth.

But she wasn’t done.

The Raiders felt their best shot at state came from Bergman in the 100-yard backstroke. The fifth seed entering the race, she won that as well in a speedy 59.12 seconds, dropping 4.94 seconds off her seed time and winning by 1.23 seconds over Great Northern Conference record holder Megan Marcks of Tomahawk.

To cap off the day, the rapidly-improving 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Kaylee Seifert, senior Hallie Schumacher, Bergman and junior Avery Apfelbeck chopped 15.4 seconds off its seed time and took second in 3:47.83 behind Tomahawk (3:42.02). That wound up being the 12th and final non-winning time sectional statewide and qualified the team for state.

It’s the first state appearance for all four girls. They will compete Friday at the UW Natatorium in Madison. The meet starts at 6:30 p.m.

The top five teams at Saturday's sectional were Tomahawk (345 points), Rice Lake (269), River Falls (224), Medford (218) and Rhinelander (211).