Seidl comes through in 8th as Raiders knock off Mosinee

The Medford Raiders let the victory get away once Tuesday when Mosinee got four straight two-out hits to score two runs in the top of the seventh to forge a 4-4 tie. Blaine Seidl wasn’t about to let it get away again when he came up in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, the bases loaded and the game still tied.

“When I went up there, I was hoping to get a base hit and hopefully score somebody,” Seidl said. “I got two strikes on me then I fought two pitches off then I hit a single to center.”

That single to center, which fell just before the Indians’ Trevor Garski got to it, clinched a 5-4 win that snapped a four-game losing streak and, more importantly, put Medford at 2-0 in the still-early Great Northern Conference race. The Raiders (6-5 overall) already are the only remaining GNC unbeaten besides 4-0 Antigo, the defending champion. Mosinee, a WIAA Division 2 state qualifier the past two springs, fell to 1-2 in the GNC and 4-3 overall. The Indians host the rematch today, Thursday, at 5 p.m.

