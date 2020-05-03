Home / The Star News

SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS



The Medford Co-op gymnastics team won the program's first-ever WIAA sectional championship plaque after winning Friday's Division 2 meet in Antigo with a school-record 134.175 points. Submitted photoMakala Ulrich gets high above the balance beam during one of her jumps Friday. Ulrich earned an 8.45 and placed seventh in the event. She qualified for state as an all-around. Photo by Brett Farmer/Antigo Daily JournalMegan Wanke completes a jump during her balance beam routine Friday. She was 11th on the beam with a 7.35. Wanke qualified for state with a fifth-place finish in the floor exercise. Photo by Brett Farmer/Antigo Daily JournalRaider gymnast Brooklyn Bilz concentrates on her next move during her floor routine at Friday’s sectional meet while head coach Steve Cain looks on. Bilz earned a sixth-place score of 8.6 in the event and is one of three Raiders competing in Saturday’s individual portion of the WIAA Division 2 state meet as an all-around. Photo by Brett Farmer/Antigo Daily Journal
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 9:50am mattf
With all hands on deck, Raiders expect better state experience

Early in the 2019-20 season, all of the small individual goals for the Medford Co-op gymnastics team started feeding into one singular team goal.
On Friday night, that goal was achieved.
The Raiders not only are headed back to the team portion of the WIAA Division 2 state meet this weekend in Wisconsin Rapids, they’re doing it as sectional cham- pions. Medford won Friday’s sectional meet in Antigo with 134.175 points, break- ing their own school record of 132.475, which they had set Feb. 1, also in Antigo.
The sectional championship is the first in program history. The Ashland-Mellen co-op was a distant second at Friday’s meet with 128.05 points and will join the Raiders in Friday’s team competition in Rapids.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here