SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS

Early in the 2019-20 season, all of the small individual goals for the Medford Co-op gymnastics team started feeding into one singular team goal.

On Friday night, that goal was achieved.

The Raiders not only are headed back to the team portion of the WIAA Division 2 state meet this weekend in Wisconsin Rapids, they’re doing it as sectional cham- pions. Medford won Friday’s sectional meet in Antigo with 134.175 points, break- ing their own school record of 132.475, which they had set Feb. 1, also in Antigo.

The sectional championship is the first in program history. The Ashland-Mellen co-op was a distant second at Friday’s meet with 128.05 points and will join the Raiders in Friday’s team competition in Rapids.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.