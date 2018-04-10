Second round tough on Raiders, but three girls do advance

The Medford Raiders’ number-one doubles team of Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick put itself one win away from a state berth and Brooke Sommer extended her season by one more meet during the WIAA Division 2 Lakeland tennis subsectional, which stretched out to two days due to rain on Monday afternoon.

Leader, Strick and Sommer will play today, Thursday, in the WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville sectional, which was postponed a day due to Wednesday’s stormy forecast.

The Raiders placed fourth out of eight teams when subsectional play finally wrapped up Tuesday with 14 points. Ashland left the subsectional with 20 points, followed by Stevens Point Pacelli (18), Newman Catholic (16), Medford, Lakeland (6) and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (2). Clintonville, Columbus Catholic and Phillips did not win a match.

Medford did most of its damage in the first round on Monday, advancing in six of seven flights.

