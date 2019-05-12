Season sure to be a learning experience for Medford curlers

To say Medford’s high school curling teams are young this season might be an understatement.

After losing five letter winners between the girls and boys teams and four more JV boys to graduation, the Raiders began the 2019-20 season Tuesday with four boys and six girls in varsity losses to visiting D.C. Everest at the Medford Curling Club.

The girls team fell behind 9-0 through four ends, mainly due to Everest’s four-point second end, before settling down in an eventual 10-1 defeat.

