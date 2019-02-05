Scores take big drops in two home meets

Medford’s Michael Dassow got himself onto the Great Northern Conference scoring list by shooting his way into a sixth-place tie at Tuesday’s league meet hosted by the Raiders at Black River Golf Course.

On a cold, gray day to try to play, Dassow led the Raiders in their fifth-place finish with an 18-hole score of 86, 14-over-par on the now par-36 course. Dassow tied with Lakeland’s Kaeden Nomm and Rhinelander’s Kole Gechas while recording his best score of the young season.

Dassow now has four points and is tied for seventh place in the individual GNC standings two meets into the seven-meet season.

The Raiders earned a team score of 377 Tuesday to finish ahead of Tomahawk (407) and Northland Pines (417). Through two meets, the Raiders have five team points and are tied for fifth place with Tomahawk.

