Schreiner, Ewan lead Rib Lake’s list of 2019 award winners

Rib Lake’s Zane Schreiner, pictured here watching the ball fly off his bat during the Redmen’s WIAA regional semifinal loss to Thorp, earned several post-season accolades following the 2019 baseball season. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star NewsRib Lake's Levi Ewan, shown here diving back into first base during the team's WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal loss to Thorp, was a unanimous All-Marawood North pick. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star News
Thu, 06/20/2019

Rib Lake fully expected to bounce back from a tough 5-11 baseball season in 2018 and the Redmen did, finishing second in the Marawood North at 7-3 and getting as high as nine games over .500 overall before settling for a 13-7 finish.
Those results helped six Redmen earn 2019 All-Marawood North awards, including unanimous first-team selections Zane Schreiner and Levi Ewan, who also garnered recognition beyond the conference for their play this spring.
After making the All-Marawood North first team for the third straight year, Schreiner, a senior, was named the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s top catcher in the North Central District, which led to him being named the WBCA’s third-team All-State catcher for 2019. Schreiner also was part of the Academic All-District team.
