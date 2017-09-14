Home / The Star News / Running game goes on rampage in rout of Rhinelander

Medford running back Garret Hill finds some open field and is on his way to Friday's first score, a 49-yard first-quarter touchdown. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDespite his ankle being grabbed by a Rhinelander tackler, Medford fullback Brady Loertscher stretches for a 3-yard gain and third and one and gets a first down early in the second quarter of the Raiders’ 36-7 win over Rhinelander Friday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The undersized Rhinelander defensive front was one Medford’s offensive line expected to dominate, and after a few early anxious moments, the Raiders did just that in a 36-7 blowout win over the Hodags Friday night at Raider Field.
Medford’s first win of the season came with 387 rushing yards, which accounted for all of the team’s offense in a game the Raiders blew open with four touchdowns in a span of just over eight minutes bridging the second and third quarters.
“All the linemen were blocking amazing,” said junior running back Garret Hill, who had a huge night with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. “The holes were just opening. Everybody was hitting their blocks, it was just great. Outside was open a lot.”
