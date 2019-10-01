Home / The Star News / Running and gunning; Redmen get on offensive roll in rout of Gilman

Running and gunning; Redmen get on offensive roll in rout of Gilman



Gilman’s Aaron Nagel shoots through block attempts by Rib Lake’s Alex Patrick and Zane Schreiner (0) during the first half of Monday’s intra-county, non-conference game. Nagel led all scorers with 23 points, but the Redmen had five scorers in double figures and rolled to a 94-65 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman guard Dallas Skabroud uses a ball screen from Joe Olson to try to elude Rib Lake defender Levi Ewan during first-half action in Monday’s 94-65 win for the host Redmen. Skabroud had 13 points for Gilman in the loss. Ewan scored 19 points and had eight assists, five rebounds and four steals for the victors. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/10/2019 - 8:50am mattf

After playing four straight grinders, the Rib Lake Redmen were able to get out and run Monday and the Gilman Pirates paid the price in a 94-65 non-conference rout played at Rib Lake High School.
The tone was set in the first six minutes when Rib Lake knocked down seemingly every outside shot and scored off a handful of turnovers to build a quick 23-4 lead.
The Pirates answered with an 11-0 run of their own to climb back into it at 23-15 and they let a couple more good scoring chances get away that could have gotten them even closer.
Instead, Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan made one of two free throws at the 5:09 mark, Alex Patrick sank a right corner 3-pointer, Ewan drilled his third triple of the half and, after Gilman’s Trevor Schmitt scored off an Aaron Nagel assist, Patrick buried another 3-ball from the right side and Steven Petkau capped a 10-point half with his second trey to make it 36-17.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here