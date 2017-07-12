Round 1 goes to Prentice

The Rib Lake girls basketball team’s unbeaten run to start the new season ended at five games Tuesday at the hands of their closest rivals.

Expected to be the top two teams in the Marawood North this winter, the Prentice Buccaneers took the first matchup between the two squads 72-62 Tuesday in Prentice.

The result left both teams with 3-1 records in Marawood Conference play and tied atop the North. Prentice lost its first crossover matchup with a Marawood South team on Thursday, falling to Newman Catholic.

The Buccaneers and Lady Redmen were tied 27-27 at halftime in Tuesday’s matchup. Prentice pulled out to a lead in the second half and held on to improve to 4-1 overall. Rib Lake is 5-1. Prentice is ranked ninth in this week’s Wissports.net Division 5 state coaches poll.

