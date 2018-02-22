Rib Lake wins, faces Gilman next

The Taylor County rematch is set.

As expected, the second-seeded Rib Lake Lady Redmen cruised through their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal, downing 15th-seeded Turtle Lake 44-18 Wednesday night in Rib Lake.

The win advances Rib Lake, now 19-3, to a regional semifinal contest Friday against seventh-seeded Gilman (14-8). Tip time is 7 p.m. at Rib Lake. The Turtle Lake/Rib Lake game was delayed a day due to icy conditions and Rib Lake’s school closing on Tuesday.

Gilman advanced Tuesday with a 62-28 win over 10th-seeded Greenwood.

This will be the teams’ second meeting of the season. Rib Lake beat Gilman in non-conference play 54-38 on Jan. 29. The two teams also met last year with Rib Lake winning both, including a 46-33 decision in the first round of regional play.

Friday’s winner will advance to a Saturday regional final against either sixth-seeded Owen-Withee or third-seeded McDonell Central. The higher seed will host that game at 7 p.m.