Rib Lake walks off with win; Osprey ties Reds for 4th place

Ryan Beard’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Rib Lake Osprey a 4-3 win over the Tomahawk Titans Friday night, providing a thrilling end to the home portion of the team’s regular-season schedule.

Rib Lake never trailed in the game, but the Titans tied the game twice in the late innings, forcing the Osprey to come to bat one last time in the ninth.

It didn’t take long for the Osprey to break the 3-3 tie. Levi Ewan and Steve Mann drew walks from reliever Caleb Armstrong and Beard lined his base hit to left-center, easily bringing in Ewan with the winning run.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.