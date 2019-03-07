Home / The Star News / Rib Lake splits its third straight DH

Rib Lake splits its third straight DH



Rib Lake Legion second baseman Ryan Patrick makes the easy throw to first baseman Carter Scheithauer to record an out during game one of Monday’s doubleheader with the Merrill Junior Legion team. Rib Lake won this game 3-2 for its third win of the summer. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Carter Scheithauer, getting a rare chance to play third base, keeps this ground in front of him and makes the play during game two of Monday’s doubleheader with Merrill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Wed, 07/03/2019 - 8:51am mattf

Monday’s doubleheader was the opposite of the last two the Rib Lake Legion baseball team had played, but the end result was the same with the team earning a split against the Merrill Junior Legion squad.
Unlike the last two doubleheaders where Rib Lake lost game-one pitching duels and won game-two slugfests, the team won the pitching duel Monday 3-2 and lost the slugfest 14-10.
The results left Rib Lake with a 3-9 record through six doubleheaders as the team hit its mid-summer break. The ups and downs haven’t come as a complete surprise to head coach Dick Iverson and his staff, who are leaning on a handful of high school veterans while exposing another handful of young players to their first significant amounts of innings at the high school level.
Rib Lake resumes play Monday with a pair of five-inning games at Chequamegon. Ladysmith is in Rib Lake for two on July 11. Both twinbills are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here