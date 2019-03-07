Rib Lake splits its third straight DH

Monday’s doubleheader was the opposite of the last two the Rib Lake Legion baseball team had played, but the end result was the same with the team earning a split against the Merrill Junior Legion squad.

Unlike the last two doubleheaders where Rib Lake lost game-one pitching duels and won game-two slugfests, the team won the pitching duel Monday 3-2 and lost the slugfest 14-10.

The results left Rib Lake with a 3-9 record through six doubleheaders as the team hit its mid-summer break. The ups and downs haven’t come as a complete surprise to head coach Dick Iverson and his staff, who are leaning on a handful of high school veterans while exposing another handful of young players to their first significant amounts of innings at the high school level.

Rib Lake resumes play Monday with a pair of five-inning games at Chequamegon. Ladysmith is in Rib Lake for two on July 11. Both twinbills are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

