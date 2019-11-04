Home / The Star News / Rib Lake keeps rolling with shutout in Gilman

Rib Lake keeps rolling with shutout in Gilman



Rib Lake’s Nick Gerstbeger slides safely into home plate as Gilman catcher Kade Kroeplin is unable to handle a low throw on a fifth-inning fielder’s choice in Tuesday’s non-conference baseball game. The run gave Rib Lake a 13-0 lead in an eventual 16-0 win. The Redmen are off to an impressive 4-0 start to the season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman first baseman Gabe Gunderson thinks he makes a tag on Rib Lake bunter Brock Thiede but the ball is in is his other hand during the second inning of Tuesday's game won by the Redmen. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 9:04am mattf

Rib Lake’s upward trend in their first week of baseball games continued Tuesday afternoon in blustery Gilman, while the hometown Pirates have learned they have work to do to stop an early downward trend.
Scoring in every inning, the Redmen improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 16-0 blowout win that was the team’s third shutout win in this early stretch.
With the exception of two rough defensive innings in Thorp on Monday, the Redmen have gotten off to an exceptional start in non-conference play.
“We’ve been the road warriors, winning four road games in four days,” head coach Dick Iverson said. “We’ve really been scoring some runs. We pitched really well over the weekend.
“We’re playing well, that’s all I can say.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here