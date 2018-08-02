Rib Lake girls own the North
The Rib Lake Lady Redmen kept doing their part. With others around the Marawood Conference helping out, the Redmen clinched the league’s North Division championship Tuesday a little sooner than most expected.
The Redmen recorded their fifth straight win since an upset loss at Abbotsford on Jan. 9 by blowing out the Phillips Loggers 70-36 and improved to 11-2 in Marawood play. Soon after, Rib Lake found out its nearest competitor in the North, Prentice, lost its fourth straight Marawood game, 62-60, to visiting Abbotsford.
The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 8-6 with two games left and with no chance of catching up.
For the first time since the 2006-07 season, Rib Lake is a Marawood Conference champion in girls basketball.
